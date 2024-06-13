Joshua Zirkzee has arrived in Wolfsburg to join the Netherlands squad ahead of the European Championships.
On Wednesday, Koeman called Zirkzee into the squad after Brian Brobbey suffered a hamstring scare in training.
Zirkzee was on holiday at Disney World when he received the call from Koeman but he quickly left Orlando to join up with his Oranje teammates.
On Thursday evening, the striker arrived at the team hotel in Wolfsburg and he will train on Friday ahead of Sunday’s opener against Poland.
Zirkzee got a message of support from Disney’s Dutch account on Instagram inviting him to finish his holiday after the tournament with a trip to Disneyland Paris. Hopefully, Zirkzee will not be seen in Paris for a long time.