Zirkzee completes Bologna move... Bologna have confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern ...

Ajax confirms Antony departure... Ajax has confirmed that winger Antony has joined Manchester United ...

Feyenoord seal Bjørkan signin... Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of left-back Fredrik Bjørkan on ...

Van den Berg to join Schalke o... According to The Athletic, young Dutch defender Sepp van den ...

Klaiber departs Ajax for Utrec... Sean Klaiber has left Ajax to rejoin Utrecht on a ...

AZ strike late to down 10-man ... Jordy Clasie netted a late winner as AZ Alkmaar claimed ...

Gakpo confirms Man Utd interes... PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is expecting a few hectic ...