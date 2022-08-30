Bologna have confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich for a fee of €8.5 million.
Despite the departure of Robert Lewandowski this summer, Zirkzee was still not guaranteed any playing time with Bayern Munich.
After impressing on loan with Anderlecht last season, Zirkzee has been pushing for a move and he has got his wish. He joins Serie A side Bologna on a permanent deal.
Bologna have paid around €8.5 million for the striker while Bayern Munich has confirmed they have a buyback option.