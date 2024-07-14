Manchester United has completed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.
After a strong season with Bologna, Zirkzee had a number of clubs around Europe credited with interest in him. AC Milan were strongly linked for months, but the striker has joined Manchester United instead.
Erik ten Hag’s club will pay a fee believed to be over €40 million for the Dutch international, who has signed a 5-year deal.
Zirkzee spent time in the academies of ADO Den Haag, Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, before the German side loaned him to Parma and Anderlecht. He then moved to Bologna, where the Oranje international played for two years.
After scoring eleven goals in Serie A last season he was named the league’s talent of the year. He was also named in the Netherlands squad for the European Championships and made two appearances.
Zirkzee becomes a teammate of Tyrell Malacia while Matthijs de Ligt has been strongly linked to join them from Bayern Munich.