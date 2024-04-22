Joshua Zirkzee scored and assisted as Bologna won 3-1 at AS Roma to take another step towards the Champions League.
With the top five in Italy set to play in the Champions League next season, Bologna look almost assured of a place in the competition.
Bologna headed to Roma with Joshua Zirkzee starting up front and Sam Beukema at the back. Only four points separated Bologna in fourth to Roma in fifth.
It was Bologna who took the lead in the 14th minute through Oussama El Azzouzi before Zirkzee made it 2-0 before the break. The Dutchman brought down the ball in the box before lifting it into the net.
Roma pulled one back through Sardar Azmoun but Zirkzee then set up Alexis Saelemakers to seal the victory for Bologna.
With five games left, Bologna are eight points clear in a Champions League spot. Zirkzee now has 11 Seria A goals.