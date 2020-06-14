Joshua Zirkzee is happy to be getting game time for Bayern Munich and is excited about the prospect of winning the Bundesliga title on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old started and scored in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. He now has four goals in eight Bundesliga appearances.
Speaking to NOS’s Studio Sport, Zirkzee spoke of the confidence Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has given him, “It was actually a difficult season for me at the beginning. I didn’t play well, but when Hansi Flick got to the helm, he gave me the opportunity. He has also given me confidence and it has improved from there.”
On Tuesday, Bayern can win the title with a victory at Werder Bremen. It would be Zirkzee’s first title, “We are very focused because we know that it will not be easy in Bremen. We are going there with full concentration. I’m going to experience it (title celebrations) for the first time, it will be exciting.”
On his future, Zirkzee added, “At the moment I am not really busy with a loan move. I try to develop myself during the training and get the most out of it in the minutes I get. After that, we will see.”