Joshua Zirkzee scored twice as Manchester United eased to a 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday.
The Dutchman has been struggling for goals and hasn’t netted in the Premier League since the opening game of the campaign.
Against Everton, Zirkzee was allowed to start, along with Matthijs de Ligt, while Tyrell Malacia was only on the bench.
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United before Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 34th minute. Rashford made it 3-0 before Zirkzee wrapped up the scoring with a fine close range finish after being teed up by Amad Diallo.
A fine performance from Zirkzee and he will be hoping that it is the start of a goalscoring run for him.