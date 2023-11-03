Joshua Zirkzee provided the assist for the only goal of the game as Bologna defeated Lazio 1-0 on Friday evening.
Zirkzee has been in good form for Bologna in recent weeks which has started calls for him to be looked at in regards to the Netherlands squad.
On Friday, Zirkzee had a quiet first half but seconds after the break, he cleverly set up Lewis Ferguson to fire Bologna in front.
At the other end, Sam Beukema kept a clean sheet and Bologna saw out the victory which moves them into sixth in the table.
Zirkzee now has three goals and two assists in eleven league games this season.