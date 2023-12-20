Joshua Zirkzee provided two excellent assists in extra-time as Bologna defeated Internazionale 2-1 in the Coppa Italia.

Inter began the game with Davy Klaassen in the starting eleven while Bologna decided to rest the in-form Joshua Zirkzee. Sydney van Hooijdonk began up front while Sam Beukema was in defence. Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij were missing for Inter.

The game ended 0-0 in normal time with Lauturo Martinez missing a penalty in the second half. However, Carlos Augusto made it 1-0 for Inter in the first half of extra-time.

Then Zirkzee, who came on in the 85th minute, inspired the comeback. After an excellent flick, he set up Beukema to equalise. Then he skipped past a challenge on halfway before playing in Dan Ndoye to net the winner.

Bologna progresses to the last eight of the competition while Inter are out.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13905 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter