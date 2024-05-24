Joshua Zirkzee has been named as the Serie A young player of the year on Friday.
The striker has had an excellent season for the Italian side that has sealed a place in the Champions League. Zirkzee contributed 11 goals and five assists.
The Italian media have praised the 23-year-old consistently for his performance and he has now picked up the Serie A talent of the year award.
Zirkzee is set for a big summer with the striker linked with moves to a number of clubs including Manchester United, AC Milan and Juventus. However, he is currently injured and will miss out on the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.