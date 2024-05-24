Joshua Zirkzee has been named as the Serie A young player of the year on Friday.

The striker has had an excellent season for the Italian side that has sealed a place in the Champions League. Zirkzee contributed 11 goals and five assists.

The Italian media have praised the 23-year-old consistently for his performance and he has now picked up the Serie A talent of the year award.

Zirkzee is set for a big summer with the striker linked with moves to a number of clubs including Manchester United, AC Milan and Juventus. However, he is currently injured and will miss out on the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14389 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter