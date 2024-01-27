Joshua Zirkzee once again showed his class as he netted in Bologna’s 2-2 draw against AC Milan in the San Siro.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Zirkzee is being linked with some of the biggest clubs around Europe, including AC Milan. He showed why as he netted a classy goal in the 29th minute as he finished through Mike Maignan’s legs.
Olivier Giroud had saved a penalty by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski before Ruben Loftus-Cheek equalised. Early in the second half, Tijjani Reijnders hit the crossbar with a great strike.
Sam Beukema then conceded another penalty but AC Milan missed again as Theo Hernandez hit the woodwork. Loftus-Cheek scored again to put AC Milan on course for the victory but Riccardo Orsolini scored a penalty in the final minute for Bologna to make it 2-2 at the end.
Joshua Zirkzee now has 8 goals in Serie A this season and his side are 7th while AC Milan are 3rd.