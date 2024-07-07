According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Joshua Zirkzee has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

Zirkzee is currently with the Netherlands squad and made his Oranje debut in the 2-1 victory over Turkey on Saturday evening.

A day later, both Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International are reporting that the striker has agreed to join Manchester United.

Manchester United and Bologna are both close to agreeing a fee which is expected to be the €40 million release clause. After the Euros ends, Zirkzee will complete the transfer.

Zirkzee scored 12 times for Bologna last season and he was named Serie A young player of the year. He has been with the club for two years, previously playing for ADO Den Haag, Feyenoord, Bayern Munich, Parma and Anderlecht.




