Joshua Zirkzee saw a potential loan move to Feyenoord break down on deadline day but he is still hoping to get playing time with Bayern Munich.
After Bayern Munich signed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Zirkzee was linked with a loan move away from the club. However, despite links with Feyenoord, the young striker remains in Bavaria.
Speaking to Algemeed Dagblad, Zirkzee said, “A difficult story, but I will stick with Bayern. Maybe something will happen in the future. There was not much time on the deadline, so I decided to stay with Bayern. Who knows, maybe not in the winter break.”
Zirkzee did not have contact with Feyenoord, “No, I don’t. On deadline day, the decision came that I wanted to be loaned out, but in the end there was not enough time.”
The Netherlands U21 international is now hoping for some playing time before January in Munich, “I play at Bayern, that’s just a top club. I can still develop well there. Who says I won’t get playing minutes at Bayern? It’s up to me to compete.”