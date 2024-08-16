Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner on his debut for Manchester United on Friday evening. His goal earned United a 1-0 win over Fulham.
Both Matthjis de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee started the Premier League opener on the bench but with the score at 0-0, Erik ten Hag turned to the latter with 25 minutes left.
Zirkzee had the intended impact as he scored the winning goal in the 87th minute. He came deep to collect the ball, played it out wide, and then raced into the box to flick a cross into the net.
A dream Premier League debut for the Dutch international, while De Ligt also came on during the clash. Kenny Tete played for Fulham.