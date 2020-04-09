According to Algemeen Dagblad, Hakim Ziyech can refuse to play for Ajax if the season continues after July 1st.
Ziyech is leaving Ajax for Chelsea this summer and his current deal with Ajax ends on the 30th of June. However, FIFA has announced plans for contracts to be extended until the end of the season, which could be extended into July or possibly August.
AD is reporting, though, that FIFA cannot legally make players oblige to this new contract, meaning Ziyech could refuse to play for Ajax if he chooses to.
Ziyech could speak to Ajax’s board about additional requirements if he was to stay. Ajax may have to pay his wages for a few months into his Chelsea contract for example.
KNVB director Eric Gudde confirmed that players and clubs themselves can determine what happens after 30 June. “Basically, the selling club, the buying club and the player have to figure it out. FIFA is about it, but cannot present binding issues.”
This is true for every player whose contract ends on 30th June so why just highlight Ziyech? Sensationalism?