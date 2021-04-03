Despite having Teun Koopmeiners sent off in the fourth minute, AZ Alkmaar defeated Willem II 1-0 to go second in the Eredivisie.
AZ went into the game without Calvin Stengs and after only four minutes and thirty seconds, they also lost Teun Koopmeiners, who saw red for a late tackle on Vangelis Pavlidis. It was the fastest red-card in AZ’s history and may mean that Koopmeiners misses the clash with Ajax on the 25th of April.
Despite playing with ten-men, AZ had most of the possession without creating any clear-cut chances in the first-half. At the other end, Derrick Kohn fired off target from a decent position.
In the 64th minute, AZ had the ball in the net through Albert Gudmundsson but VAR ruled it out after deeming the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. Seven minutes later, Gudmundsson had the ball in the net again and this time it counted.
Willem II looked for an equaliser before the end but they closest they came was a Sven van Beek header straight at Marco Bizior in injury time.
AZ go three points clear of PSV in second with the win, while Willem II are 15th.