Despite playing 70 minutes with ten-men, Groningen came away from VVV-Venlo with a 1-0 victory thanks to a lovely goal from Mohamed El Hankouri.
For the first time since the end of January, Azor Matusiwa was able to start for Groningen, but his return was limited to 20 minutes as he picked up two yellow cards and was sent off.
Despite playing with only ten men the visitors managed to hold VVV and they had the best chances of the first-half. Mohamed El Hankouri hit the top of the bar, while Jorgen Strand Larsen also went close.
After the break, VVV tried to make the extra man count but chances were few and far between. Then in the 87th minute, El Hankouri fired an excellent strike from distance into the bottom corner.
Yahcuroo Roemer thought he had equalised in the 93rd minute, but an offside Giorgios Giakoumakis had touched the ball just before the goal meaning it was disallowed.
The three points mean Groningen remain in control of sixth place and they close the gap on Feyenoord to two points. VVV are down in 16th.