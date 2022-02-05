Despite going down to ten men, PEC Zwolle earned a 1-1 draw at home to NEC Nijmegen.
PEC Zwolle’s form has improved recently and they went on the attack from the start on Saturday evening. However, they fell behind in the 26th minute as Jordy Bruijn capitalised on a loose ball.
The hosts were only behind for a minute before Daishawn Redan equalised for the hosts after the striker latched onto a pass from Mustafa Saymak. Redan should have made it 2-1 before the break but his weak effort was saved by Mattijs Branderhorst.
Both sides had good chances early in the second half before PEC Zwolle were reduced to ten men in the 69th minute. Siemen Voet saw red for a rash challenge on Elayis Tavzan.
NEC failed to take advantage of the red card and PEC Zwolle held on for a point. PEC Zwolle remains bottom of the table, while NEC are 9th.