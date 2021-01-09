The Eredivisie resumes this weekend after its winter break. Michael Bell picks 10 young talents outside the top four clubs you should look out for between now and the end of the season.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Jayden Oosterwolde (Twente)
One of the revelations of the season has been Oosterwolde, who broke into the Twente line-up at the start of the season and hasn’t looked back so far.
A tall, strong left-back, Oosterwolde is already gaining the attention of the top clubs in the Netherlands due to his performances for Twente, who are challenging for a European playoff spot.
In 12 games, the 19-year-old has contributed one goal and one assist, while at the back, he has completed 28/41 tackles, with 26 interceptions and 15 clearances.
Oosterwolde is enjoying his first Eredivisie campaign and if he continues to develop then he could be on of the Netherlands brightest talents in his position.
Sven Mijnens (Sparta Rotterdam)
Sparta Rotterdam has one of the best academies in the Netherlands and the latest player to make the breakthrough is Sven Mijnans.
The 20-year-old is now a key player for Henk Fraser’s side, capable of playing in several positions, but mainly in midfield or on the right wing.
In 13 appearances, Mijnans has two goals and three assists so far and will be aiming to contribute more goals as Sparta aims for a top-half finish.
Mijnans has excellent vision and technique and his development could see him head to a top Dutch side in the near future.
Wesley Spieringhs (Willem II)
Willem II are having a nightmare campaign, but in recent weeks, young midfielder Wesley Spieringhs has made his breakthrough.
The 18-year-old has started the last two games for the Tilburg side and put in a strong performance in the 1-1 draw against Ajax. A technically gifted central midfielder, Spieringhs has good dribbling ability and a keen eye for a pass.
Spieringhs will now be looking to cement his position in the midfield and help Willem II steer themselves away from the relegation zone.
Arjen van der Heide (Heerenveen)
The winger made a big impression at the start of the season with strong performances for Heerenveen before an injury halted his progress.
The 19-year-old is a tricky and direct forward with plenty of pace and exciting trickery. In six appearances so far he has contributed two assists and looks to have a bright future.
Van der Heide is back fit again and will look to reclaim his place in the starting eleven for Heerenveen.
Jorgen Strand Larsen (Groningen)
All the focus in the summer was on the signing of Arjen Robben in Groningen, but it is Jorgen Strand Larsen who has had the biggest impact of all their summer signings.
The 20-year-old Norwegian striker has made a huge difference up front for Danny Buijs side, and so far has five goals and four assists for the club.
The tall and powerful forward is a handful for defenders to deal with and his confidence is building as the campaign goes on. He is one to watch for Groningen as they look to seal a top six spot.
Daan Huisman (Vitesse Arnhem)
Vitesse Arnhem have been the surprise package of the season so far, and are still in the title race heading into 2021.
Their squad is packed with young talents including Daan Huisman, who is Arnhem born and bred.
The talented midfielder, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the club, has made eight league appearances so far and there will be plenty more in the coming months.
Huisman reminds me of Marco van Ginkel, and he will be hoping to have the impact that the now PSV Eindhoven midfielder had when he broke into the Vitesse line-up.
Immanuel Pherai (PEC Zwolle)
The Netherlands youth international returned to the Netherlands on loan from Borussia Dortmund looking to prove his ability.
So far we have seen flashes of great stuff from the talented winger, but there is plenty more to come in the coming months from the 19-year-old.
In 10 appearances so far, Pherai has only contributed one goal and one assist. In recent games he has started on the bench with Eliano Reijnders replacing him in the starting eleven.
If Pherai is to prove that he is good enough for Dortmund then he needs to step it up in the coming months.
Tommy St Jago (Utrecht)
Utrecht’s campaign has not gone to plan but the introduction of St. Jago to the starting eleven has been a bright spark.
The 21-year-old centre-back has been patient in waiting for his chance but he is a starter this campaign and has impressed with some strong showings for the Cathedral City club.
St. Jago is a ball playing centre-back, who has completed 89% of his passes in 11 appearances. He has made 39 clearances, 22/29 successful tackles, and 15 interceptions.
The youngster has been highly rated in the Utrecht academy for years and is proving his ability this season. A player with a big future ahead.
Jan Paul van Hecke (Heerenveen)
One of the best signings of the summer of any Eredivisie club was Heerenveen agreeing to loan Van Hecke from Brighton after they had snapped up the centre-back from NAC Breda.
Van Hecke has excelled in his first Eredivisie campaign, with the 20-year-old replacing Sven Botman in the Frisian’s defence. In 13 appearances, Van Hecke has some of the best defensive stats in the league, and has also contributed a goal and an assist.
Strong, good in the air, and an excellent reader of the game, Van Hecke looks a top defender in the making and Brighton fans can be excited about his future at the club.
Danilo (Twente)
The 21-year-old Ajax player joined Twente in order to gain some experience and he has so far been excellent for the Tukkers.
Danilo went into the winter break as top scorer of the Eredivisie with 11 goals in 14 games, while he has also contributed four assists. The Brazilian only has four penalties to his name, meaning only one player (Henk Veerman) has more goals in open play than him.
The striker has exceeded expectations at Twente and could easily hit twenty goals this season as Twente push for a top seven spot.
The big question is what will happen next summer with Danilo seemingly having no future at Ajax. His performances will mean the Amsterdam side will be able to sell the youngster for a good fee.