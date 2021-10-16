Go Ahead Eagles secured a 4-2 victory over Heracles Almelo on Saturday evening despite being reduced to nine men.
Heracles have struggled away from home this season and they fell behind after half an hour when Luuk Brouwers headed in from a corner. However, Heracles equalised before the break with Rai Vloet taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping by Warner Hahn to net.
Just before the hour mark, Go Ahead Eagles restored their lead with Mats Knoester working a cross from Iñigo Cordoba into his own net. Four minutes later, Cordoba then set up Brouwers to net his second and the host’s third goal.
Heracles hit back immediately as Marco Rente found an empty net after Hahn failed to claim a cross. The visitors were then given more hope when Ioannis-Foivos Botos was shown a red card for kicking Noah Fadiga.
Go Ahead Eagles were then reduced to nine men in the 86th minute with Isac Lidberg was sent off for using an elbow. Despite this, Go Ahead Eagles netted the fourth goal in the ninth minute of added-on time as Mats Deijl fired past Janis Blaswich.
Go Ahead Eagles are now 12th in the table and a place behind Heracles.