Ibrahim Ayyub gives his opinion on Netherlands poor 4-2 loss to Turkey on Wednesday.
The Oranje kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign in the worst way possible with a 4-2 loss to Turkey. Whatever optimism there was from Holland’s last two victories was eviscerated after this horrific display against Turkey. Next up will be games against Latvia and Gibraltar but this defeat will be tough to forget.
Whatever slight optimism Frank de Boer mustered after the Oranje’s recent victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland disappeared after this 4-2 defeat to Turkey. What should have been a feel-good movie instead became Nightmare on Friday the 13th.
A new World Cup campaign is upon us and after the bitter feeling of missing out on the last edition, Oranje fans were hoping there would be no repeat of the horror show that was qualifying for the 2018 tournament. Instead, it was a Stephen King novel; Misery, the next chapter. Prior to kickoff, Jasper Cillessen got hurt during warm ups and Tim Krul was in goal against Turkey. That should have served as The Omen of things to come.
Turkey scored two goals in the first half and then grabbed a third in the opening seconds of the second half that made everyone want to Scream. The players were as lifeless as the zombies in the Walking Dead with the exception of Tim Krul, who was as stiff as Frankenstein’s monster. Meanwhile, Memphis Depay was the Invisible Man while Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen did their best to Hatchet their team with their reckless challenges that resulted in two dead-ball Turkish goals. Moreover, referee Michael Oliver was the Boogeyman for failing to call the handball penalty moments before Turkey scored the opening goal, and for also failing to see that Matthijs de Ligt’s header had crossed the goal line.
Frank de Boer’s lineup and tactics were questioned again during this Fright Night. Holland’s next competitive matches will be against Latvia and Gibraltar until Euro 2020 kicks off so, if results don’t improve, then it won’t be long before de Boer will be on the hot seat with everyone screaming Get Out. It’s still possible that Frank could be replaced with someone else to be the Exorcist and spare us from further Tales of Terror. However, who can KNVB call upon to be their Abraham van Helsing?