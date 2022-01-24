Aberdeen has confirmed the signing of ADO Den Haag forward Vicente Besuijen.
The forward has signed a deal in Scotland until the summer of 2026, with the fee paid to ADO Den Haag unclear at the moment.
ADO signed the forward from AS Roma in mid-2020 and the 20-year-old netted seven times and added fourteen assists in 56 appearances for the club.
Saying goodbye to the club, Besuijen said on the Aberdeen website, “I am grateful to the club and the fans for the trust and the opportunities they have given me. Here I made my debut in professional football and that is something that will always remain with me.”