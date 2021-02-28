Paulos Abraham scored his first goal for Groningen in their 1-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fortuna Sittard started with Piet Velthuizen in goal for the first time after he joined the club last week. However, his debut only lasted 23 minutes before he was injured and had to be replaced by Alexei Koselev.
After an even first-half, Groningen took the lead in the 50th minute. Abraham, who replaced the injured Jorgen Strand Larsen at half-time, netted after good work by Tomas Suslov.
Abraham also had the ball in the net again before the end, but this time it was disallowed for a foul by Alessio da Cruz.
Fortuna Sittard could not find an equaliser and Groningen held on for the win that moves them onto 42 points in 6th. Fortuna are 9th.