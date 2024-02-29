According to Voetbal International, a number of top European clubs were circling Isaac Babadi.
According to reports in Voetbal International and Eindhovens Dagblad, we are nearing the end of the Isaac Babadi contract situation. The talented midfielder is out of contract in the summer and his future has been up in the air for months.
PSV held talks with his management again this week and it was reportedly positive but Feyenoord remains an option. It is certain that Babadi will remain in the Netherlands to continue his development.
According to Voetbal International, Babadi could have chosen an adventure abroad with Atletico Madrid and VFB Stuttgart interested. AC Milan were also circling and had a plan to place the youngster with Monza.
Babadi’s future is reportedly close to being decided and a decision should be known by the end of this week.