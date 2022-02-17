According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan is interested in signing Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.
The Moroccan is having an excellent season for Ajax but is set to leave in the summer on a free transfer when his contract expires.
Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are two of the clubs hoping to snatch Mazraoui on a free transfer but now AC Milan have entered the race.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Italian side are interested in signing the right-back, who is set to take his time to make a decision on his next destination.