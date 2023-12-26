According to a report in Italy, AC Milan have been actively scouting Netherlands U21 international Finn van Breemen.
Last summer, the 20-year-old swapped ADO Den Haag for Switzerland and FC Basel, where he has made 16 appearances so far.
The centre-back is now attracting interest from Italy with Corriere dello Sport reporting that AC Milan has scouted Van Breemen on several occasions.
The Serie A giants are interested in signing the defender, who they believe has the potential to break into their first team. He would be the second Dutchman at the club with Tijjani Reijnders a star in midfield.