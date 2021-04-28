According to Voetbal International, AC Milan are interested in signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökcü.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Turkish international signed a new deal in Rotterdam last year until 2025 but it is increasingly likely that Kökcü could be heading for the exit at Feyenoord.
On Wednesday, AC Milan reportedly held talks with Kökcü’s father and his representatives about a move to Serie A in the summer.
Feyenoord have financial issues and may need to sell players in the summer to raise funds, with Kökcü on of their prized assets. The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances for Feyenoord this season, scoring three goals and adding two assists.
In January, the youngster was linked with moves to Leeds United and Leicester City, but a transfer did not happen.