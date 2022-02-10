AC Milan held talks with the agents of Sven Botman on Thursday as they look to sign the Dutchman from Lille this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United and AC Milan in January, with the former reportedly having a €50 million bid turned down by Lille. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move in recent days.
AC Milan are now hoping to move ahead of their rivals and according to Fabrizio Romano, the club held positive talks with the Dutchman’s agents on Thursday. The Serie A giants are hoping to seal a summer move for their main defensive target.
However, it is likely that Newcastle will return with a bid in the summer should they remain in the Premier League.