AC Milan making a move for Bot... Sven Botman was on the front cover of La Gazzetta ...

Barcelona left waiting on De J... According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is waiting to hear if ...

The 10 Dutchmen who could be o... The January transfer window is drawing near and some Dutchmen ...

Sparta Rotterdam will ditch ar... Sparta Rotterdam has confirmed that they will return to real ...

Van der Sar in talks over new ... Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar is in talks ...

Luuk de Jong set to depart Bar... According to Mundo Deportivo, Luuk de Jong could be set ...