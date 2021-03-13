ADO Den Haag’s relegation moved a step closer after they lost 2-1 at home to Heracles Almelo.
With Willem II defeating Heerenveen earlier on Saturday, the pressure increased on ADO Den Haag, who have not won at home all season.
ADO dominated the first-half but could not take their chances, while Heracles offered very little. In the 53rd minute, Heracles had the ball in the net but Noah Fadiga’s goal was ruled out for an offside.
In the 68th minute, ADO Den Haag took the lead with Vicente Besuijen’s effort finding the net via the post and finally Fadiga.
However, Sinan Bakis equalised for Heracles four minutes later, and the visitors then had the lead with Rai Vloet finding the net with a strike from distance.
ADO Den Haag stay on 15 points and are seven points from safety. Heracles are now ninth.