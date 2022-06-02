Dirk Kuyt is the new head coach of ADO Den Haag on a one-year deal with the option of a second.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 41-year-old former striker was presented by ADO Den Haag on Thursday morning and he is tasked with taking the club back to the Eredivisie.
Kuyt said at his press conference, “I am very happy with this opportunity as a trainer.
“Pretty soon after my career it was my ambition to become a trainer, I have invested in that in recent years. Now this opportunity presented itself. I am very much looking forward to the future and want to make it a success together with ADO Den Haag. I am a positive person, so I have every confidence in that.”
Kuyr is clear that the ambition is promotion, “ADO is a sleeping giant, it really appeals to me to start there as a trainer and develop myself as a coach there. I see it as an enormous challenge to bring ADO back to where it belongs: in the left row of the Eredivisie.”