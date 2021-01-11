ADO Den Haag has confirmed the signing of Chelsea left-back Juan Familia-Castillo on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old was on loan with AZ Alkmaar, but failed to make a single league appearance for the club. On Monday, AZ agreed to end his loan deal.
That paved the way for Familia-Castillo to join ADO Den Haag until the end of the season.
Familia-Castillo will provide competition for Boy Kemper and becomes ADO’s third signing of the month after Daryl Janmaat and Marko Vejinovic.