ADO Den Haag have completed the signing of Emilio Estevez Tsai from Canadian side York9 FC.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a one-year contract in the Hague and will join the club’s first team.
Estevez told the club’s website, “I am happy that I can play for a beautiful club with a fanatic following. I want to thank everyone at ADO Den Haag for this opportunity.”
The midfielder was born in Canada with a Spanish father, while his mother was from Taiwan. He has three international caps for Taiwan.