Vitesse Arnhem were held to a 0-0 draw by bottom of the table ADO Den Haag on Friday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Next weekend, Vitesse Arnhem face Ajax in the KNVB Cup final and they were hoping to build their confidence with a victory against an ADO Den Haag side that has lost four on the bounce and looks certain to be relegated.
However, the hosts failed to impress and they failed to create a clear-cut chance in the first-half. Oussama Tannane did hit the bar, but it was with an attempted cross.
In the second half, Alois Oroz headed wide from a free-kick, while Tannane put a strike just wide a Vitesse struggled to find a way through the organised ADO defence.
Late on, ADO got a chance to take the victory but Marko Vejinovic could only fire his strike straight at Remko Pasveer.
The match ended 0-0 which means ADO Den Haag remain bottom and six points from safety, while Vitesse are fourth.