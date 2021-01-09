ADO Den Haag have terminated the contract of midfielder Ravel Morrison by mutual consent after only four months with the club.
The 27-year-old surprisingly joined ADO Den Haag four months ago as he looked to get his career back on track.
However, after only five appearances for the club, Morrison requested to have his contract terminated and the club has accepted the request. The former Manchester United wonderkid is now looking for a new club once again.
ADO Den Haag are currently remodelling their squad with Gianni Zuiverloon, Marko Vejinovic and Daryl Janmaat all coming in to add experience to the struggling side.