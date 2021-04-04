ADO Den Haag’s relegation is becoming almost certain after yet another defeat on Sunday. Utrecht came away from the Hague with a comfortable 4-1 victory.
With Willem II and VVV-Venlo both losing, ADO Den Haag could have given themselves a chance of beating the drop with a win over Utrecht.
However, in the 10th minute it was Utrecht that took the lead when Gyrano Kerk was served by Adam Maher before slotting past Martin Fraisl. Six minutes later, Joris van Overeem doubled the lead before an unstoppable strike from Othmane Boussaid made it 3-0 just before the break.
In the 72nd minute, Jonas Arweiler pulled one back for the hosts but there was to be no comeback with Maher capping a comfortable win for Utrecht.
ADO Den Haag are bottom of the table and three points behind Emmen and a further four from safety. Utrecht are 7th.