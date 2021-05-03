According to RTV Rijnmond, Dick Advocaat will stay on as Feyenoord boss until the end of the season despite the loss to ADO Den Haag on Sunday.
After the 3-2 loss to bottom of the table ADO Den Haag on Sunday, Advocaat told reporters that he would speak to the players and see if they wanted to continue with him until the end of the season.
RTV Rijnmond is reporting that Advocaat held talks with technical director Frank Arnesen and the rest of the technical staff on Monday. It has been decided that the veteran trainer will remain in charge until the end of the season.
The 73-year-old will be replaced by Arne Slot in the summer with the club currently in a fight for a European spot. It is now likely that Feyenoord will finish fifth and need to go through the European playoffs.