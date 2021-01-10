Ajax drew 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven in a top of the table Eredivisie clash on Sunday. Michael Bell provides player ratings for both sides.
Ajax
Andre Onana 6.5/10: Could do nothing about the Zahavi goals and made two good saves to deny Philipp Max from free-kicks.
Noussair Mazraoui 7/10: A good performance from the right-back who helped to keep Mohamed Ihattaren quiet and also prevented Max from being too dangerous.
Nicolas Tagliafico 7/10: Put in a strong performance as usual and played roles in the Ajax goals. Ended the game with cotton wool in his mouth after being landed on.
Perr Schuurs 5/10: Was beaten far too easily for both PSV goals but then improved as the game went on and barely put a foot wrong in the second half. However, needs to be more switched on.
Daley Blind 5.5/10: With the ball, Blind is a good centre-back but defensively he gets caught out at times and he looked vulnerable against the PSV attack.
Davy Klaassen 6/10: A decent but unspectacular game from Klaassen who focused on defensive duties.
Ryan Gravenberch 7/10: Another strong showing from the talented midfielder, who manages to show up in the big games. Was definitely a standout.
Quincy Promes 6/10: Got a goal but otherwise was nowhere to be seen during the game. Struggled against an organised defence.
Dusan Tadic 7.5/10: Hit the post but also played a major role in Promes goal. A leader on the pitch he got Ajax going when needed.
Antony 6/10: Antony will go down as a hero for getting the equaliser but before that the Brazilian had a really poor game. Looked frustrated and gave the ball away several times.
Zakaria Labyad 4.5/10: Couldn’t get into the game at all and was substituted at half-time for Haller.
Substitutes for Ajax
Sebastien Haller 7/10: Came on for Labyad and led the line well. Had a goal chalked off for a narrow offside and then set up Antony for the equaliser. A good start.
Mohammed Kudus N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Devyne Rensch N/A: Not on long enough for a review.
PSV
Yvon Mvogo 6.5/10: Couldn’t prevent the Ajax goals but was otherwise solid in goal for PSV.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: Was doing very well defensively until Ajax’s equaliser when his poor clearance led to the goal. Not as influential going forward as usual.
Philipp Max 6/10: Came close to scoring with two free-kicks but like Dumfries he could not get involved offensively. Did well up against Antony for most of the game.
Olivier Boscagli 7/10: A strong performance from the centre-back up against the Ajax attack. Has grown into a great player under Schmidt.
Jordan Teze 6.5/10: A solid performance from Teze who steadily dealt with most of Ajax’s attacks.
Ibrahim Sangare 7.5/10: A great performance from the midfielder, who helped out his defenders and broke up play well throughout the game.
Pablo Rosario 6.5/10: Didn’t stand out like Sangare but a very reliable and steady performance from Rosario.
Mohamed Ihattaren 5.5/10: Struggled to make an impact on the game before being substituted. Not at his best.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Didn’t have the performance that is now expected from the forward. Some flashes of brilliance but not as influential as usual.
Donyell Malen 7.5/10: Didn’t get a goal but was crucial with two excellent assists for his strike partner. Had to come off in the second half with an injury.
Eran Zahavi 8/10: Not had a great season so far but against Ajax he scored twice and nearly got a hattrick. A much better performance from the striker.
Substitutes for PSV
Ryan Thomas 5/10: Would barely notice he was on the pitch after he replaced Gakpo.
Noni Madueke N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Erick Gutierrez N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Mauro Junior N/A: Not on long enough for a review