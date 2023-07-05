According to The Athletic and various outlets, Ajax have accepted Arsenal’s latest offer for Jurrien Timber.
Ajax will reportedly receive a base amount of €40 million but that could rise by another €5 million through realistic bonuses.
Last summer, Timber was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but he decided to remain with Ajax for another year. Timber has now got his move to the Premier League and will sign a multi-year deal once he has a medical.
The 22-year-old is a centre-back by trade but has been deployed on the right of defence and can even be used in midfield. His versatility and talent on the ball will be appreciated by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Ajax brought Timber to the club from Feyenoord nine years ago and the defender went on to make 121 appearances for the club. He also has 15 caps for the Dutch national team.