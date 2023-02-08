AZ Alkmaar and Ajax both qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday.
AZ Alkmaar U19 5-0 Eintracht Frankfurt U19
A hattrick from Mexx Meerdink helped AZ to a comfortable win over their German counterparts.
Meerdink made it 1-0 in the first five minutes with a close-range finish and the striker doubled the lead before the break with a lovely finish.
Eintracht Frankfurt was reduced to ten men early in the second half before Ernest Poku made it 3-0. Meerdink then completed his hattrick after a clever backheel by Jurre van Aken and a penalty from Jayen Addai sealed the comfortable victory.
MTK Budapest 0-1 Ajax
Ajax’s U19s were far from their best but they are through to the next round.
Jaydon Banel earned Ajax a penalty in the 58th minute and Gabriel Misehouy made no mistake to make it 1-0.
The hosts themselves got a penalty in injury time but Tommy Setford kept out a poor spot-kick from Mátyás Kovács.