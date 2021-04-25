Ajax and Barcelona have honoured Johan Cruyff on what would have been the Netherlands legend’s 74th birthday.
On the 25th of April 1947, Johan Cruyff was born in Amsterdam and he went on to change the football scene in the Netherlands and abroad forever. On what would have been his 74th birthday, Ajax and Barcelona led the tributes.
Cruyff led Ajax to three European cups and eight Eredivisie titles as a player. He returned to the club as a coach in 1985 and helped them lift the UEFA cup winners cup. The Amsterdam club took to Twitter to honour a day that “Changed football forever.”
In 1973, Cruyff signed for Barcelona and became on of the club’s favourite sons. In five years as a player, he won one league title. As a head coach he led them to four league titles and a European Cup.
Barcelona thanked Cruyff for the legacy on Twitter.
Cruyff earned 48 caps for the Netherlands, scoring 33 times and leading Oranje to the 1974 World Cup final. He will forever go down as the greatest Dutch player of all time, and the Twitter account for the national team also paid tribute to the legend.
Cruyff also influenced a generation of Dutch players, including current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who also paid tribute to his former mentor.