According to L’Équipe, Ajax are interested in signing PSG talent Étienne Michut.
The attacking midfielder has an expiring contract in Paris and its looking likely that the 17-year-old will depart in the summer.
According to L’Equipe, Ajax and Manchester City are both hoping to sign the youngster, who currently plays for the U19’s. PSG hope to keep him but Michut has doubts about remaining in Paris.
Both clubs are said to have made contact with the players management with Manchester City planning to loan the player to Girona to help his development.