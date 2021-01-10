Ajax came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against title rivals PSV Eindhoven in a thoroughly entertaining game in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Ajax went into the game with new signing Sebastien Haller only on the bench, while Mohammed Kudus also returned. PSV were without Mario Gotze as Eran Zahavi started. Marco van Ginkel was on the bench for the first time this season.
After only two minutes, PSV got off to a perfect start as Donyell Malen played Zahavi in on goal with a lovely flick and the striker calmly slotted past Onana.
The duo then combined again in the 21st minute as Zahavi doubled PSV’s lead from close range.
In the 40th minute, Ajax pulled one back with Dusan Tadic breezing past Jordan Teze before crossing for Quincy Promes to net.
Before the break, PSV almost made it 3-1 but Zahavi could not connect to Mohamed Ihattaren’s cross.
Haller came on for Zakaria Labyad at the break and the striker found the net after five minutes of the second half. However, Haller was offside and it was disallowed.
Onana then made a fine save from a Philipp Max free-kick before denying Zahavi a hattrick. At the other end, Yvon Mvogo did well to keep out Antony’s header.
With 25 minutes to go, Ajax did find the equaliser as Haller set up Antony to find the bottom corner.
The final minutes saw both teams look for a winning goal but the closest either came was a Mauro Junior cross that was well cleared by Devyne Rensch.
With the points shared, Ajax remains one point clear of PSV at the top of the Eredivisie.