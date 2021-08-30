Nicolas Tagliafico could be about to depart Ajax with West Ham United having a €12 million offer accepted for the left-back.
Tagliafico has made it no secret that he is open to leaving Amsterdam this summer and he may get his wish just before the deadline.
According to Voetbal International, Premier League side, West Ham United have had a €12 million offer accepted for the left-back.
Personal terms have not yet been agreed between Tagliafico and West Ham with the fact that the Argentinian is currently in Venezuela currently hampering the talks. Tagliafico’s agent is in Amsterdam trying to wrap the transfer up.
Tagliafico joined Ajax for €4 million in 2018 and the 28-year-old has made 141 appearances for the club, scoring 13 times and adding 19 assists.