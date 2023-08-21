Ajax has officially confirmed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josip Sutalo.
The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal in Amsterdam after Ajax agreed a €20.5 million fee with Dinamo Zagreb. That could raise by a further €3 million through bonuses.
Sutalo has been Ajax’s main target for the defence after Jurrien Timber departed for Arsenal. It took weeks of negotiating but Ajax now have their man.
Sutalo is an 8-time Croatia international that made 88 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, scoring seven times and adding four assists.