The playoff draws for the Europa League and UEFA Conference League took place on Monday.
Standing between Ajax and a place in the Europa League group stage is a trip either Kazakhstan for a clash with Astana or Bulgaria for a game with Ludogorets.
Ludogorets are the Bulgarian champion and they fell into the competition after losing to NK Olimpija Ljubljana in the Champions League. Astana are Kazakhstan champion and they lost to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League qualifiers.
The draw for the Conference League playoffs also took place with AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente involved.
AZ Alkmaar need to get past Santa Coloma first and then have the winner of FC Arouca (Portugal) v SK Brann (Norway) standing in their way. FC Twente will face FC Riga but can look forward to a clash with Fenerbahçe or NK Maribor if they reach the next round.
The playoffs for both competitions will be played on Thursday 24 and 31 August.