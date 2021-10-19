Ajax made it three wins from three in the Champions League with a sensational 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Erik ten Hag spoke of his plan to face Dortmund’s eleven players instead of just focusing solely on Erling Haaland. That plan worked as Ajax took a grip of the game from the start.
Antony and Daley Blind both went close before the opening goal fell in the 11th minute. Marco Reus diverted a Dusan Tadic free-kick into his own net.
Ajax continued to push forward after the opener and that resulted in a second goal after 25 minutes. Blind latched onto a pass from Sebastien Haller before firing into the net via the post from just outside the box.
Ajax had the chances to net more before the break but Haller couldn’t finish after an excellent backheel from Steven Berghuis, while Ryan Gravenberch was denied by Kobel. Dortmund, who had Donyell Malen in the starting eleven, didn’t threaten until just before the break when Remko Pasveer had to make a smart save to deny Haaland.
Three minutes into the second half, Pasveer made a great reflex save to tip Haaland’s strike onto the crossbar. The signs of life from Dortmund were extinguished in the 57th minute when Antony curled the ball into the far corner to make it 3-0 for Ajax.
Malen was substituted for Dortmund and their only threat came through Haaland, who was denied for the third time by Pasveer, who had an excellent night in the Ajax goal.
The home crowd erupted again in the 72nd minute as Haller beat Emre Can in the air before heading the ball into the net. That proved to be the final goal of the game as Ajax saw out the rest of the night comfortably.
Ajax moves onto nine points and they are within touching distance of the knockout stages. Ajax must now prepare for the Eredivisie clash against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.
Just in from match. Great game, great atmosphere, superb Ajax performance. A very good night.
Dortmund had a bad night. A very bad night.
Seemed obvious nervousness in home crowd before game, but that gave way to unbridled joy as Ajax dominated Dortmund.
Ajax at their European best.
Exceptional performance by Ajax – they played with real purpose and fluidity. Got to hand it to Ten Haag sticking with Berghuis as the #10….there were some calls for him to use Klaassen for this one since he’s better defensively and it was Dortmund. But Berghuis’s passing and movement were superb.
While it’s too early to see if this team can make a run like the 2019 team, this was very, very impressive! The knockout stage is also within touching distance, which will be a great bonus for the Dutch European coefficient.
A big win for Ajax Amsterdam. Congratulations.
