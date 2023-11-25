Ajax have climbed into the top half of the Eredivisie after a simple 5-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax went into the international break on the back of a defeat to Brighton and a poor draw with Almere City. John van ‘t Schip’s side were looking to get back to winning ways against bottom-of-the-table Vitesse, who were led by Edward Sturing for the first time since he took charge.
Ajax had the lead after only three minutes with Jorrel Hato capping an excellent week by scoring his first goal in the Eredivisie. The 17-year-old, who made his Netherlands debut in midweek, tapped in after being set up by Steven Bergwijn.
Said Hamulic thought he had equalised for Vitesse with an excellent finish but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed for offside. Just moments later, Ajax doubled their lead with Kristian Hlynsson finishing after good work by Kenneth Taylor.
Ajax comfortably controlled the game but the third goal didn’t come until the 50th minute when Dominik Oroz diverted a Bergwijn cross into his own net. Chuba Akpom then headed in a corner for the fourth.
Taylor then capped an impressive performance with a fine solo goal to complete the scoring for the hosts, who are now up to 8th. Vitesse stay bottom.