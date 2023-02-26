Ajax remains second in the Eredivisie after they defeated Vitesse Arnhem 2-1.
Ajax are now out of Europe after their loss to Union Berlin on Thursday and they can now fully focus on catching Feyenoord at the top of the Eredivisie.
In Arnhem, it was Vitesse who struck first as Marco van Ginkel rose to head in his first goal since returning to the club. The lead only lasted two minutes before Davy Klaassen netted to make it 1-1.
Vitesse still remained dangerous and Gerónimo Rulli had to make a good save to deny Million Manhoef before the break.
Nine minutes into the second half, Ajax had the lead with Edson Alvarez nodding in a Dusan Tadic corner. It was the 150th goal involvement for Tadic in the Eredivisie (73 goals, 77 assists)
Vitesse tried to find a way back into the game but they could not hurt the Ajax defence that stuck to their task and sealed the three points.
Ajax remains three points behind leaders Feyenoord while Vitesse is in 13th.