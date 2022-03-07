Ajax have confirmed the signing of former PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton on a deal until the end of the season.
Ajax has a bit of a goalkeeping crisis at the moment with Jay Gorter, Remko Pasveer, and Maarten Stekelenburg all out injured, leaving Andre Onana as the only fit first-team stopper.
Last week, Ajax had Robbin Ruiter on trial but they decided against signing him and have instead turned to Tyton. The Polish international joins on a deal until the end of the season.
The 35-year-old played for Roda JC and PSV, among others, but was most recently with FC Cincinnati, where he last played in October before becoming a free-agent.