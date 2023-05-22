According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has found their new head scout to replace Henk Veldmate. Kelvin de Lang comes in from Manchester City.
De Lang has been with Manchester City for the last six years, working as Head of European Youth Scouting, among other things.
According to De Telegraaf, Manchester City were hoping to keep De Lang at the club but he has instead decided to join Ajax on a multi-year contract.
De Lang replaces Henk Veldmate, who has decided to return to FC Groningen.